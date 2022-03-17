Elderly, health professionals to get fourth shot against Covid-19 early April

Health sector professionals and vulnerable people will be able to get the fourth shot against Covid-19 early in April, Philenews reported on Thursday.

This is when a proposal is expected to be tabled for approval b the Cabinet for the third dose of the vaccine to be made available to adolescents aged 12 to 17.

In a statement, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health and head of the Vaccination Committee Christina Yiannaki has expressed optimism over this.

She said: “There will be a response because many parents have called in asking to know when a support dose will be available for adolescents.”

Meanwhile, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved further relaxation of coronavirus protective measures.

To start with, the ban on school excursions has been lifted and that on residents at nursing homes spending the night outside the unit has been reversed.

Under the condition, however, that upon their return to the nursing home they will submit a negative rapid test of the same day.

In addition, the test to stay measure now also includes kindergartens, pre-primary education and special schools. This comes in effect on Monday.