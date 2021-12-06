Eighth trilateral summit among Cyprus, Greece and Israel set to take place n Jerusalem

The 8th trilateral summit between Cyprus, Greece and Israel set to take place on Tuesday, in Jerusalem, is expected to focus, among other issues, on the Cyprus problem, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, cooperation on environmental protection and renewables, joint actions in emergencies and cooperation in the field of energy.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades travels to Israel on Monday evening to take part in the summit, a presidency press release says.

On Tuesday morning before the summit, President Anastasiades will meet with Israel`s President Isaac Herzog at the Presidential Palace, followed by expanded talks between the delegations of the two countries, chaired by the two Presidents.

Cyprus President will then go to the premises where the summit will be held where he will also have a meeting with Israel`s Premier Naftali Bennett followed by expanded consultations between the two countries` delegations, chaired by Anastasiades and Bennett.

“The talks agenda between the two sides includes among other issues, the Cyprus problem and Turkish provocations, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, cooperation in the field of defence and security, cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and energy matters,” the press release reads.

A Memorandum on Scientific Cooperation is expected to be signed between Cyprus and Israel, it adds.

A bilateral meeting between the Prime Ministers of Israel and Greece will take place afterwards.

It will be followed by joint statements of the three leaders to the media.

The summit`s work will start at 1300 hours in the context of a lunch.

President Anastasiades is accompanied to Israel by Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides, Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Minister Costas Kadis, Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos and other officials.

“Developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, cooperation between the three countries in the field of environmental protection in light of the COP26 outcomes, cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources, joint actions in emergencies, extending regional cooperation mechanisms, energy matters such as the EastMed pipeline construction, the electric connection EuroAsia Interconnector and energy regional development projects, are among the matters which will be discussed,” the press release notes.

“President Anastasiades will also brief his counterparts on recent developments in the Cyprus problem and the continued Turkish provocations both on the ground and in the Republic of Cyprus` maritime zones,” it adds.

He departs for Cyprus in the early afternoon of the same day.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.