Eighteen Covid-related deaths and 6,115 new infections in past week

Health authorities in Cyprus on Friday announced 18 deaths over the past week due to Covid-19 and a total of 6,115 new infections.

The period covered is between April 15 and 21, the Health Ministry also said.

At the same time, the total number of coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic has risen to 1,006.

Moreover, 108 patients with Covid-19 are now getting treatment in state hospitals in all districts – 25 of whom are in serious condition.

The percentage of those hospitalized with the infection  who are not vaccinated is 44.45.

The Ministry also announced that out of a total of 269,310 PCR and rapid tests over the past week 6,115 new cases were recorded. The positivity rate is 2.27%.

The Mediterranean island’s overall number of infections so far stands at 470,319.

By Annie Charalambous
