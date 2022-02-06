NewsLocalEight year old knifed at Limassol party attack

Eight year old knifed at Limassol party attack

Three people, included a eight year old boy suffered stab wounds last night during a brawl at a home party of Syrian nationals in Kato Polemidia.

According to witnesses, a Syrian man who had not been invited, went to the house and had an argument with several of his compatriots, returning some time after along with five other people carrying axes, a knife and sticks.

The six men starting attacking people at random injuring three people. A 33 year old, who suffered an injury to his kidney,  as well as a 15 year old, injured in the right arm and an 8 year old boy, with an injury to his palm.

The 33 year old was kept for treatment at the Limassol General, while the two boys were released.

Two men, 35 and 20, have been remanded in custody in connection to the case.

By Constantinos Tsintas
