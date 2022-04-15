NewsLocalEight search dogs in the battle to find missing persons

Eight search dogs in the battle to find missing persons

The Sear Dog (K-9) unit is asked to assist in cases of missing persons in Cyprus with eight dogs. The said unit’s action has been expanded beyond the borders with its participation in the operation that was set up after the explosion at the port of Beirut in August 2020.

The Unit has been recently awarded for excellent service, following the participation in the rescue operations in Lebanon.

Members of the Unit have spoken about the trust that must exist between the dogs and their handlers but also about the work that needs to be done so that the dogs will be ready.

The Unit is stationed in Kofinou in order to be able to respond all over Cyprus.

