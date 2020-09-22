News Local Eight new coronavirus cases in Nea Salamina Club making a total of...

Eight new coronavirus cases in Nea Salamina Club making a total of 19 – they violated quarantine

The Ministry of Health was informed this morning by a private laboratory that carried out tests on footballers and members of the Nea Salamina Football Club at the initiative of the Club and in parallel with checks carried out in tracking their contacts that 8 new cases of coronavirus were detected.

It is reminded that 11 people were found positive to the virus, from the Club and/or relating to it in some manner, over the weekend, while on Monday afternoon, information made word of nine more cases. However, the Ministry of Health discredited the information as false.

On Tuesday morning though, through an announcement, the Club informed the public that there are eight more new cases, bringing the total up to 19.

According to an announcement, out of the eight people found positive, six are close contacts of the previous 11 cases announced over the weekend.

Clear written instructions were given to the administration of the Club from the get go that these individuals self-isolate, as well as explaining to them the protocol they should follow as close contacts.

Despite all these, and in direct violation of the instructions given, that they had to follow, and endangering Public Health, the Club, on its own initiative, instructed its footballers and members to get tested privately thus violating their quarantine.

The Ministry of Health urges any citizens who have been in contact with footballers or other members of the Nea Salamina Football Club since September 17, to call 1412 and schedule an appointment for testing if deemed necessary.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleHomeless man repeatedly jailed for begging
Next articleSeven dogs stolen from their cages in Famagusta area

Top Stories

World

Coronavirus vaccine makers see EU shield against side-effect claims

Maria Bitar -
Vaccine makers will be indemnified in Europe if their COVID-19 shots cause unexpected side-effects, an industry official said on Tuesday, as nearly 40 firms...
Read more
World

‘We’re confident’ – Russia to share legal risks of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik-V

Maria Bitar -
Russia is so confident in its COVID-19 vaccine that it will shoulder some of the legal liability should anything go wrong, rather than requiring...
Read more
Local

East Med Gas Forum members sign statute officially establishing the regional forum

Maria Bitar -
East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) members signed on Tuesday, during a ceremony held online, the statute establishing this regional intergovernmental forum. The founding members of...
Read more
Local

Seven dogs stolen from their cages in Famagusta area

Annie Charalambous -
Famagusta police are investigating the theft of seven dogs which were in individual cages at a fenced small plot of land in the district. The...
Read more
Local

Eight new coronavirus cases in Nea Salamina Club making a total of 19 – they violated quarantine

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health was informed this morning by a private laboratory that carried out tests on footballers and members of the Nea Salamina...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more
Local Food

Meatballs with tomato and cumin

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all meatball ingredients in a bowl and knead well with hands. Keep the mixture in the fridge for approximately 1 hour to thicken. In...
Read more
Local Food

Crushed wheat pilaf with sausages and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup bulgar wheat ¼ of the cup vermicelli noodles or spaghetti, broken into small pieces 1 onion 2 sausages 1 cup tomato juice 1 vegetable stock cube 1/3 ts...
Read more
Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

East Med Gas Forum members sign statute officially establishing the regional forum

Maria Bitar -
East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) members signed on Tuesday, during a ceremony held online, the statute establishing this regional intergovernmental forum. The founding members of...
Read more
Local

Seven dogs stolen from their cages in Famagusta area

Annie Charalambous -
Famagusta police are investigating the theft of seven dogs which were in individual cages at a fenced small plot of land in the district. The...
Read more
Local

Homeless man repeatedly jailed for begging

Maria Bitar -
A 47-year-old man in Limassol is repeatedly sent to prison so as to get 'reformed' from trying to make a living by begging in...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Airways launches tickets for winter season

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus Airways on Tuesday announced the launch of ticket sales for winter 2020–2021 which includes Athens and Heraklion, Crete, as well a new route...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros