Eight new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,893 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 8 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2,615 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

805 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 4 cases detected.

119 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 1 case detected.

1,170 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 2 cases detected.

33 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

180 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases.

25 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program.

283 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of control of students, teachers and schools.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,671.

Additionally, 14 patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, one of which in the intensive care unit.

(Philenews)