Eight new coronavirus cases detected out of 1,960 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 8 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 1,960 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

28 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 5 cases detected.

455 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected.

118 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 2 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

916 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

6 tests carried out with samples taken under the enclaved persons control program.

188 tests were carried out with samples taken under the control program of 5,000 people aged 18-40 in places with a large number of people in attendance at the same time.

2 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of university students.

72 tests carried out with samples taken at the checkpoints to the occupied north.

175 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,534.

Additionally, four patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, one of which in the intensive care unit.

One patient was discharged from Famagusta Hospital.

One patient is in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)