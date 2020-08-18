News Local Eight new corona virus cases detected out of 4,315 tests

Eight new corona virus cases detected out of 4,315 tests

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 8 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 4,315 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

139 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 1 case detected.

2,199 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 1 case detected.

770 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 people, 1 case detected.

855 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 3 cases detected, two of which have a recent travel history.

169 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 2 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

101 tests carried out with samples taken at the roadblocks to the breakaway north.

82 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,359.

Additionally, one patient is currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital.

As well as one patient that was transferred from the Famagusta General Hospital to the Nicosia General Hospital on Monday and is currently intubated and being treated in the intensive care unit.

(PIO)

By Maria Bitar
