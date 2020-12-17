Eight migrants at Xylofagou Police Station since Monday

Eight migrants from Syria, who crossed over to the free areas from an unknown point, remain at the Xylofagou Police Station since Monday 14 December.

According to the Police, the eight who are aged up to 32, including a 17-year-old boy, crossed over on Monday and were spotted in the Community of Avgorou.

They were taken to the Xylofagou Police Station where they remain until today.

The Civil Registry and Migration Department checked their information against their system’s interactive databases. If they ascertain that they are OK they will be transferred to a specially formed area at the Temporary Hotspot “Pournara” in Kokkinotrimithia, where they will remain for 14 days in isolation due to the pandemic.

(philenews/CNA)