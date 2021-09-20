NewsWorldEight killed in Monday morning shooting at Russian university

Eight killed in Monday morning shooting at Russian university

Police block the road near the scene after a gunman opened fire at the Perm State University in Perm, Russia September 20, 2021, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Anna Vikhareva NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

The death toll from a shooting at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday has risen to eight people and several others are wounded, the Investigative Committee law enforcement agency said.

A student gunman who had opened fire at the university was detained shortly after the incident.

Perm State University is located around 1,300 kilometres east of Moscow, a university spokesperson and the police said.

Students jumped from first-floor windows to escape the building, landing heavily on the ground before running to safety, local media video footage from the scene showed.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, the agency that handles probes into major crimes, said the gunman had been identified as a student at the university.

Russia has strict restrictions on civilian firearm ownership, but some categories of guns are available for purchase for hunting, self-defenses or sport, once would-be owners have passed tests and met other requirements.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
