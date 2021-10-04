NewsWorldEight killed as plane crashes into building near Milan

Eight killed as plane crashes into building near Milan

7090WD-ITALY-CRASH_PLANE_O_

A private plane crashed into an empty building on the outskirts of Milan, northern Italy, on Sunday (October 3), killing all eight people on board, police said.

The aeroplane, which had taken off from Milan’s Linate city airport, was heading for the island of Sardinia, officials added.

The crash occurred just outside a suburban metro station.

People in the area could hear a blast when the plane collided with the two-storey building, which was empty at the time as it was being renovated.

“I heard the sound of an aeroplane above me, as if the plane was shutting down its engine”, San Donato resident Giuseppe told Reuters.

“Then I heard a very loud explosion, the windows of our house started to shake so I opened the window and saw a huge cloud of smoke rising into the sky”, he added.

Several vehicles parked along the street caught fire, witnesses said, but no other casualties were reported.

By gavriella
Previous articleThree criminal investigators appointed for the Nicolaou case
Next articleTechnical problem at CYTA affecting several services

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros