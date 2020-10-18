Eight infected cataract patients receiving emergency treatment

Eight cataract patients on Sunday were receiving emergency treatment at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia after becoming infected with antibiotic resistant bacteria at a private hospital where they had undergone the initial procedure.

The eight had underwent cataract surgery at a private hospital in Nicosia and received treatment at a second private clinic in Limassol but they presented such serious complications that they were rushed to Makarios Hospital late on Saturday.

This is what an announcement by state health services organisation Okypy said, adding their condition was critical and that three eye specialists had been mobilised. The eight are in danger of losing their sight.

In a tweet, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said: “Immediate mobilisation of Makarios Hospital for the treatment of the eight patients. We will do everything possible to restore their health. We wish everything goes well.”