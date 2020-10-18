News Local Eight infected cataract patients receiving emergency treatment

Eight infected cataract patients receiving emergency treatment

Update: 11 year old Russian girl doing better

Eight cataract patients on Sunday were receiving emergency treatment at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia after becoming infected with antibiotic resistant bacteria at a private hospital where they had undergone the initial procedure.

The eight had underwent cataract surgery at a private hospital in Nicosia and received treatment at a second private clinic in Limassol but they presented such serious complications that they were rushed to Makarios Hospital late on Saturday.

This is what an announcement by state health services organisation Okypy said, adding their condition was critical and that three eye specialists had been mobilised. The eight are in danger of losing their sight.

In a tweet, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said: “Immediate mobilisation of Makarios Hospital for the treatment of the eight patients. We will do everything possible to restore their health. We wish everything goes well.”

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMainly fine weather on Sunday, 32 C inland
Next articleVoting in ‘presidential’ election run-off in breakaway north Cyprus begins

Top Stories

World

Two foreign ministers test positive for COVID-19 after EU meeting

Annie Charalambous -
The foreign ministers of Austria and Belgium have both tested positive for coronavirus after attending a meeting with European Union colleagues this week. Austria's Alexander...
Read more
Local

Voting in ‘presidential’ election run-off in breakaway north Cyprus begins

Annie Charalambous -
Voting in the ‘presidential’ election run-off in breakaway northern Cyprus began on Sunday with moderate Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Ankara-backed National Unity...
Read more
Local

Eight infected cataract patients receiving emergency treatment

Annie Charalambous -
Eight cataract patients on Sunday were receiving emergency treatment at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia after becoming infected with antibiotic resistant bacteria at a private...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine weather on Sunday, 32 C inland

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine on Sunday with variable light to moderate winds, force 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be smooth in the morning, turning slight...
Read more
Local

A shocking 202 new covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Saturday

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Saturday announced a shocking 202 new Covid-19 cases, out of a total of 4,966 laboratory tests. This takes the island’s confirmed...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Voting in ‘presidential’ election run-off in breakaway north Cyprus begins

Annie Charalambous -
Voting in the ‘presidential’ election run-off in breakaway northern Cyprus began on Sunday with moderate Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Ankara-backed National Unity...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine weather on Sunday, 32 C inland

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine on Sunday with variable light to moderate winds, force 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be smooth in the morning, turning slight...
Read more
Local

A shocking 202 new covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Saturday

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Saturday announced a shocking 202 new Covid-19 cases, out of a total of 4,966 laboratory tests. This takes the island’s confirmed...
Read more
Local

Two Lithuanians remanded in custody for Belarus woman’s murder in Limassol

Annie Charalambous -
Limassol district court on Saturday remanded in custody for eight days two young Lithuanian suspects in connection with the murder of Iryna Hurskaya, 36,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros