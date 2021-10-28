Eight individuals and 4 establishment owners were fined for violations of COVID-19 measures

NewsLocalEight individuals and 4 establishment owners were fined for violations of COVID-19...

Eight individuals and four establishment owners were fined by the Police for violations of COVID measures in a total of 2,967 checks across Cyprus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Police, in Nicosia in 1,273 checks 2 people were fined, in Larnaka in a total of  536 checks no one was fined and in Limassol 1 citizen was fined in a total of 179 checks.

In Pafos the Police booked 3 citizens in 182 checks as well as four establishment owners, in Famagusta the Police carried out 343 checks and fined 2 people and in Morphou no violations were found in 141 checks.

Traffic Department and Marine Police conducted 294 and 19 checks and no fines were given.

