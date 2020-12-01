Eight confirmed COVID-19 cases at Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital

Eight confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found at the Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital, five of which are residents and three staff.

This became known when a prisoner who had been treated at Athalassa for a few days returned to prison. During the procedure for his return he tested positive for COVID-19 something that activated the Ministry’s health protocols.

Residents and staff underwent rapid tests and eight confirmed cases were found.

According to a spokesman, one of the residents was transferred to Eden Rehabilitation Center and the other four have been transferred to a specially isolated area of the Athalassa Hospital.

The tracing procedure continues.

