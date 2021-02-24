Eight complaints in nine days about domestic violence in Paphos

According to the Police Chief of Paphos District, since the operation of a special team on violence in the family on 15 February, there have been eight complaints and five cases have already been submitted to Court, which has issued an equal number of restraining orders.

As he said, the members of the special team are properly trained on issues of violence in the family to provide immediately protection, safety and support to the victims. Moreover, most of the victims are women, since most of the victims are women and underage children.

The team will be housed in the Paphos CID but will only deal with the very serious issues of domestic violence.

