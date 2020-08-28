Eight citizens, 18 establishments fined over past 24 hours

Police have reported eight citizens and 18 establishments all across Cyprus for violations of Covid-19 protective measures over the last 24 hours.

They had carried a total of 779 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, 133 inspections led to two citizens and two establishments getting fined.

In Limassol, 285 inspections took place with four citizens and one establishment getting fined.

In Larnaca, two citizens were fined out of a total of 80 checks and in Paphos 45 checks were carried out with a total of five establishments getting fined.

In Famagusta, 143 inspections led to four citizens getting fined while in Morphou one citizen was reported out of a total of 93 checks.

In Paphos, three owners of Homes for the Elderly got a fine of 1,500 euro each because their staff failed to comply with the mandatory mask wearing decree.

Moreover, owners of betting shops will have to pay fines of 500 euro each for violation of the decree prohibiting betting coupons on counters.