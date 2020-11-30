News Local Eight cataract patients who lost their vision waiting for verdict

The eight persons who lost their vision after being operated for cataract at a private hospital and after being infected with a drug resistant strain of bacteria are now waiting for the verdict of the investigative committee that the Health Ministry convened.

Doctor Andreas Kontos, President of the Cyprus Ophthalmological Society said four of the patients lost vision of the eye that was operated while the other four have reduced vision.

According to information, the families of some patients filed complaints with the Police against the private hospital, where the operations took place.

Read More: Police to examine all 8 cases of cataract patients

(philenews/CNA)

