Eight businesses, 13 citizens fined in 24 hours for Covid measures breach

Police fined eight businesses and 13 individuals all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures against the further spread of Covid-19.

The Force had carried out a total of 1,804 checks island-wide, according to the CNA.

Six individuals and five businesses were fined after 449 checks in Nicosia district.

In Limassol, two individuals and two businesses were fined after 234 checks in the district.

In Larnaca, one citizen and one business were booked after 439 checks carried out.

In Pafos, one citizen was fined against during 117 checks, while another three citizen fines were reported in the Famagusta district where 311 checks were carried out. No fines were reported during 162 checks in the Morphou district.

Finally, 92 traffic controls were carried out without any fines.

By Annie Charalambous
