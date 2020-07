Eight flights were expected today at Paphos International Airport arriving from Berlin, Thessaloniki, Kiev, Krakow, Bergamo, Liverpool, Katowice and Tel Aviv.

According to Hermes Airports, the flight schedule is based on airline planning, set up on demand and epidemiological conditions in Cyprus and abroad.

Ten departures were also scheduled-Kiev, Thessaloniki, Krakow, Berlin, Stansted, Tallinn, Tel Aviv, Bergamo, Liverpool and Katowice.

Strict Covid measures are in place at the airport.