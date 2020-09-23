News World Eiffel Tower reopens after bomb hoax

Eiffel Tower reopens after bomb hoax

People, wearing protective masks, walk near the Eiffel Tower as the French tourism landmark reopened to visitors after being evacuated in Paris, France, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The Eiffel Tower was evacuated for several hours on Wednesday after police received a call suggesting a bomb had been placed there.

The Paris monument had been searched and no explosives found, a police spokeswoman said. It reopened at about 2.25 pm (1225 GMT).

Several hundred people, including tourists, restaurant staff and workmen were led away from the tower in the late morning.

“It was an orderly evacuation, there was no panic”, said Manuel, a tour guide on site when the evacuation order was given.

(Reuters)

By Maria Bitar
