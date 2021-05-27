Eiffel Tower lit up with hydrogen-generated electricity

Night-time illuminations are nothing new for Paris’ Eiffel Tower but, for the first time, it was lit up using hydrogen-powered spotlights, on Tuesday (May 25) night.

For three minutes and thirty seconds, lights and lasers of various colors danced on the iconic monument’s facade thanks to energy provided by a hydrogen-powered generator.

“Usually… diesel generators are used,” explained Victorien Erussard, founder of Energy Observer Developments (EODev), the company that built the generator and which works on technologies using the gas to generate electricity.

EODev claims its generator is certified renewable and emits no greenhouse gases.

The stunt comes after the French government announced a 7.2 billion euros plan in September 2020, to help develop hydrogen production and usage in France.

Hydrogen has gained traction over recent years as the future green fuel of choice, increasingly touted as a way to decarbonise emissions-intensive heavy industry and transportation.