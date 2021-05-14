NewsWorldEid al-Fitr festivities in India subdued by COVID-19 crisis

Eid al-Fitr festivities in India subdued by COVID-19 crisis

Indian Muslims marked Eid al-Fitr with subdued celebrations on Friday (May 14) amid lockdowns and other coronavirus-related restrictions.

Mosques in some areas such as India’s northern Amritsar and eastern Agartala cities opened for devotees to offer prayers, but many others in the country remained deserted with heavy security due to lockdown.

“We have made adequate and strict arrangement to prevent gatherings. We have deployed a large number of officers. We have also collaborated with the religious leaders and conveyed the message to people to stay at home and pray from home,” said Central Delhi’s Deputy Police Commissioner Rohit Meena.

India on Friday reported 343,144 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, taking its overall caseload past the 24 million mark, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 4,000.

