PhotosEgyptians die in Cyprus blaze

Egyptians die in Cyprus blaze

The charred bodies of four Egyptian workers were found outside the village of Odos in Larnaca district on Sunday morning after a fire swept mountain areas of Cyprus. Their burnt-out vehicle (pic) was found at the bottom of a ravine.

 

MORE PHOTOS

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros