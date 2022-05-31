Egyptian imprisoned for raping girl at sea

NewsLocalEgyptian imprisoned for raping girl at sea

The Larnaca Assizes Court sentenced a 25-year-old man from Egypt to four years in prison for raping a girl from Nicosia at sea.

The incident occurred in the summer of 2021 at a beach of Agia Napa. The accused got to know the girl at a bar. The girl was intoxicated and at some point fainted. The man carried her to a beach area, put her into the sea and had intercourse with her against her will.

The girl testified as a witness in the case that took place behind closed doors for the protection of her identity.

By gavriella
