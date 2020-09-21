News World Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old

Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old

Undated image shows one of the 2500-year-old coffins discovered in a burial shaft in the desert near Saqqara necropolis in Egypt, released on September 19, 2020 by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities. The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered 27 coffins at the ancient necropolis of Saqqara, a burial ground that is also home to one of the world’s oldest pyramids, the ministry of tourism and antiquities said.

The wooden sarcophagi are ornately painted and covered in hieroglyphs, and were found stacked in two burial shafts, the ministry said in a statement.

They have not yet been opened, the ministry said.

Saqqara is a UNESCO world heritage site.

In March, Egypt reopened at the Saqqara site the Djoser’s Step Pyramid, the first pyramid ever built, after a 14-year restoration costing nearly $6.6 million.

In July, Egypt restarted international flights and reopened major tourist attractions including the Great Pyramids of Giza after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reuters)

