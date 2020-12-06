Efforts underway to upgrade ‘Evangelos Florakis’ Naval Base

Efforts are underway with the aim to upgrade the capabilities of “Evangelos Florakis“ Naval Base and of the Navy, the Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides has said, adding that to this end the authorities have recently concucted a maintenance of the general support ship “ALASIA” which is located outside the port at the Base.

Delivering a speech Sunday at the Naval Base on the occasion of St Nikolas Day, the patron Saint of the Navy, the Minister said that Cyprus` Navy is extending its role and is now conducting humanitarian missions and search and rescue operations.

In addition, he said, the participation of our Navy and other units of the National Guard in multinational exercises, has multiple benefits for the Republic of Cyprus and offers our staff additional training, experience and valuable knowledge.

The Minister referred to the participation of the Navy at the recent “MEDUSA 2020” in Alexandria, along with forces from Greece, Egypt, France and the United Arab Emirates,. He also added that the Navy attends exercises with air forces from Greece, France and Italy.

(CNA)