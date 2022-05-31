Efforts to release Cypriot captain from seized ship in progress

NewsLocalEfforts to release Cypriot captain from seized ship in progress

The Foreign Ministry’s diplomatic actions to release the Cypriot captain, member of the crew of one of the two Greek vessels that have been seized by the Islamic Revolutions Guards Corps, are in progress.

Ministry spokesman Demetris Demetriou said the Cypriot captain of the vessel “Prudent Warrior” is well and the Ministry is in contact with his wife.

He also added that the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus in Tehran is in constant contact with the Iranian Foreign Ministry to manage the issue. Furthermore, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides yesterday discussed the issue over the phone with his Greek counterpart Nicos Dendias.

