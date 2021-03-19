Efforts to include protected turtle nesting habitat into tourist zone go nowhere

Efforts by the Town Planning Department to include a Polis Chrysochous protected area which is a nesting habitat of caretta-caretta sea turtles into a tourist zone have gone nowhere.

And this because the Environmental Authority refuses to accept seven proposed amendments to Chrysochous bay’s local plan drafted in 2015, Philenews reported on Friday.

The amendments, described as “of utmost importance”, provide for small extensions, corrections and adjustments to the 2015 local plan.

These amendment aim to prevent any negative repercussions to the environment, according to the Department.

However, the Environment Authority rejected the amendments and asked for a Strategic Environmental Impact Study to be carried out and get submitted as a new 2021 Chrysochous bay local plan.