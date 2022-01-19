Efforts so that people over 63 will get sickness benefit

The House Labor Committee met yesterday and among others, discussed the problems arising for people who continue working after 63 since these people do not get either an unemployment or a sickness benefit. Problems have recently increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The problem arose, as known as of the end of 2012, when the legislation changed. Since then if pension payments begin at the age of 63, then there is 12% reduction.

The Labor Ministry understood the problem and submitted a bill safeguarding under conditions the right of people at the age of 63 to a sickness benefit. The bill was finally referred to the Supreme Court and until a verdict is issued nothing can be done about it.