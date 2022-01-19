InsiderEconomyEfforts so that people over 63 will get sickness benefit

Efforts so that people over 63 will get sickness benefit

Courtmoney
Courtmoney

The House Labor Committee met yesterday and among others, discussed the problems arising for people who continue working after 63 since these people do not get either an unemployment or a sickness benefit. Problems have recently increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The problem arose, as known as of the end of 2012, when the legislation changed. Since then if pension payments begin at the age of 63, then there is 12% reduction.

The Labor Ministry understood the problem and submitted a bill safeguarding under conditions the right of people at the age of 63 to a sickness benefit. The bill was finally referred to the Supreme Court and until a verdict is issued nothing can be done about it.

By gavriella
Previous articleAgros village on the way to become best tourist village
Next articleCivil defense recommendations to face snow, frost

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros