Educational organizations asking for upgrading of digital equipment

The educational organizations OELMEK, POED and OLTEK are asking the Education Ministry to complete the procedures to upgrade digital equipment and the schools’ internet connection to cover the needs of students who do not have the necessary means to participate in distance learning.

The organizations also said that they are ready for dialogue to find the best possible solutions.

In a joint announcement, the three organizations noted that they recognize the need for distance learning which was particularly important during recent months because of the tragic conditions of COVID-19. However, the organizations are against a combination of students in class and distance learning for students who are not there since they believe this is not an effective procedure and makes teaching extremely difficult, particularly for children aged 3 to 18.

They also noted that eight months after the outbreak of the pandemic there are still huge shortages in equipment.

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
