Education Ministry’s platform to focus on school bullying treatment

A platform will be set up and administered by specialized scientific staff whose goal will be the treatment of the school bullying phenomenon in Cyprus.

This is what Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said on Tuesday after a meeting with experts who focused on actions to be taken on this alarming social issue.

The platform’s goal is to encourage students but also teaches to anonymous report incidents or even file a complaint of bullying.

The aim is to encourage victims who keep silent because of fear that bullying will get even worse if they point the finger at perpetrators.

The platform also aims to ensure good communication and cooperation between teenagers, teachers and parents for the prevention and treatment of the phenomenon.