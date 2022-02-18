Education Ministry sends circular about celebrations on Mardi Gras (Tsiknopempti)

In a circular sent to all schools, the Education Ministry reported that after receiving guidance by the Health Ministry regarding celebrations on Mardi Gras (Tsiknopempti) the following has been decided:
- If school decided to carry out an event in an open-air area, students have to follow all protective measures, antiseptic, masks and social distancing, according to health protocols.
- If there is a decision to prepare and consume a meal again all health protocols have to be respected.
- If games are organized, there must be a provision so that children from different classes will not get together.