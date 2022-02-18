NewsLocalEducation Ministry sends circular about celebrations on Mardi Gras (Tsiknopempti)

Education Ministry sends circular about celebrations on Mardi Gras (Tsiknopempti)

Smoky Thursday in Larnaca: snacks

In a circular sent to all schools, the Education Ministry reported that after receiving guidance by the Health Ministry regarding celebrations on Mardi Gras (Tsiknopempti) the following has been decided:

  • If school decided to carry out an event in an open-air area, students have to follow all protective measures, antiseptic, masks and social distancing, according to health protocols.
  • If there is a decision to prepare and consume a meal again all health protocols have to be respected.
  • If games are organized, there must be a provision so that children from different classes will not get together.
By gavriella
Previous articleReports show one ransomware attack occurred every 11 seconds in 2021
Next articleGiant strawberry in Israel wins Guinness record as world’s heaviest

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros