Education Ministry reminding about rapid tests before Monday

The Education Ministry is reminding parents to take their children for rapid antigen tests in order to present themselves to school on Monday with a negative result.

The announcement is taking it for granted that students will return to schools on Monday 10 May even though no official decisions has been made yet by the Council of Ministers.

It is reminded that all teachers and the other personnel of schools have to undergo a weekly rapid antigen test and upon their return to school they must also have a certificate with a negative result.

The program with the mobile rapid test units will continue in Gymnasiums, Lyceums and Technical schools. The tests are not mandatory but parents are urged to give their consent.