Education Ministry proceeds with changes to school escorts

In an announcement, the Education Ministry pointed out changes referring to school escorts:
- The activities of school escorts helping students does not depend on administrative decisions or policy decisions but is governed by law and specific procedures provided by it.
- Any suggestions and or request expressed presupposing changes of the procedures, also presuppose a change of the relevant legislative framework.
- The Ministry has been recently examining certain suggestions for some necessary changes to the relevant law and for this reason there will be soon an announcement.
- Toward this direction a decision has been made by the Council of Minister for the establishment of a special advisory committee with the participation of experts to examine and possibly review the escorts of students who are part of Special Education.
- Among the issues discussed is the scientific evaluation of the special education, the necessary qualifications of the school escorts, the strengthening of the relevant committees, and so forth.
- The state is more interested in any gaps in the procedures than the number of school escorts available.
- The Ministry will promote soon relevant proposals to odify and improve the legislative framework.