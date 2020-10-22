Education Ministry meeting for distance learning, COVID-19

Educational organizations and parents’ associations told CNA that until yesterday there were approximately 20 schools all over Cyprus where confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been found. The same organizations and associations told CNA that a meeting will take place at the Education Ministry today on the issue of distance learning and COVID-19.

Charis Charalambous, Secretary General of the Teachers’ Association POED said they will discuss with the Education Minister all issues relating to COVID-19, meaning when the schools should close/open, what about protocols, what about the teachers’ leave of absence due to confirmed cases, the list of symptoms and how distance learning will take place and when.

The President of OELMEK Teachers’ trade union said they had prepared a document which they will submit to the Minister today.

The President of OLTEK Teachers’ trade union noted that even though are being implemented there are weak points and it is difficult for all children to respect them.

The president of the parents’ association said they believe that the physical presence of students at schools is necessary and pointed out that distance learning has not been very successful so far.

