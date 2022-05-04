Education Ministry denies student was going to strike school

Regarding an incident about an attack at a school with the use of a gun, which was mentioned at the Ad Hoc Parliamentary Committee on the Demographic Problem, the Education Ministry spoke of misinformation.

Specifically, the Ministry noted that following reports in some media about an incident with the involvement of a foreign student in a school of the district of Nicosia, and following investigations by the Police, no such incident with the threat or intention of using violence or a gun has ever taken place and the whole case was due to misinformation.