Education Ministry concerned about return to classes

Even though schools are currently closed due to the holidays, the Education Ministry is concerned about the students’ return to classes on 10 January due to the large number of Covid-19 confirmed cases.

Education officials are wondering how schools will operate if confirmed cases increase and affect schools to a larger extent.

There is more concern about graduate students who will have to deal with the quarter exams in addition to the end of the year exams that will provide them access to universities.

The president of organized parents said that they want the cancellation of the quarter exams as was the case last year due to the pandemic.

It is noted that organized parents and the Education Ministry will have a meeting on 11 January while the Ministry has already released the schedule for the exams of the first quarter.