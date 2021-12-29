NewsLocalEducation Ministry concerned about return to classes

Education Ministry concerned about return to classes

Studentsmasks
Studentsmasks

Even though schools are currently closed due to the holidays, the Education Ministry is concerned about the students’ return to classes on 10 January due to the large number of Covid-19 confirmed cases.

Education officials are wondering how schools will operate if confirmed cases increase and affect schools to a larger extent.

There is more concern about graduate students who will have to deal with the quarter exams in addition to the end of the year exams that will provide them access to universities.

The president of organized parents said that they want the cancellation of the quarter exams as was the case last year due to the pandemic.

It is noted that organized parents and the Education Ministry will have a meeting on 11 January while the Ministry has already released the schedule for the exams of the first quarter.

By gavriella
Previous article100 not vaccinated citizens sue the Health Ministry
Next articleFlamingo remains stuck in Larnaca salt lake with rope around its neck

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros