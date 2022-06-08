Education Ministry announces free Greek lessons for Ukrainian refugees

NewsLocalEducation Ministry announces free Greek lessons for Ukrainian refugees

The Ministry of Education has announced free intensive Greek language lessons for Ukrainian refugees who have come to Cyprus due to the war in their country.

The project is con-funded by the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund, so Ukrainians will not have to pay fees or registration. The lessons will take place in all districts for the months of June and July, in one State Institute of Further Education (CIFE) of each area.

There will be different classes for adults and children. Registration will take place until 9/6/2022 from 14.30 until 19.30. Interested parties must bring along an ID and an official paper proving they are Ukrainian citizens who have come to Cyprus due to the war in Ukraine.

By gavriella
