Education Ministry: 555 and not 1,000 COVID-19 cases in schools

The Ministry of Education pointed out that the information broadcast last night by CBC1 television about “1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in schools” is not true. The Ministry noted that from the beginning of the school year until 1 December 2020 there have been 555 cases and not 1,000 of students who tested positive in COVID-19.

As noted, the frequency of cases in schools in approximately half compared to the general population and for this reason schools are judged as relatively safe areas from a health point of view.

The Ministry added that spreading false information is only creating confusion and misinformation to the wider public.

(philenews)