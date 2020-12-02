News Local Education Ministry: 555 and not 1,000 COVID-19 cases in schools

Education Ministry: 555 and not 1,000 COVID-19 cases in schools

Greek language classes to be introduced in occupied north school curriculum

The Ministry of Education pointed out that the information broadcast last night by CBC1 television about “1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in schools” is not true. The Ministry noted that from the beginning of the school year until 1 December 2020 there have been 555 cases and not 1,000 of students who tested positive in COVID-19.

As noted, the frequency of cases in schools in approximately half compared to the general population and for this reason schools are judged as relatively safe areas from a health point of view.

The Ministry added that spreading false information is only creating confusion and misinformation to the wider public.

(philenews)

