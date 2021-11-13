NewsLocalEducation Minister travels to Paris for the 41st UNESCO General Conference

Education Minister travels to Paris for the 41st UNESCO General Conference

Minister of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth Prodromos Prodromou is travelling to Paris, where he will attend the proceedings of the 41st General Conference of UNESCO on Saturday.

A press release of the Ministry said that on Tuesday, 16 November, Prodromou will attend the “European Alliance for Ancient Languages” conference at the invitation of his French counterpart Jean-Michel Blanquer.

The two Ministers will hold a tête-à-tête to discuss bilateral cooperation and to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of educational, linguistic and cultural cooperation for the years 2021-2025.

Prodromou will also meet with the Minister of State for Tourism, French Nationals Abroad and Francophonie, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, and Sarah El Haïry, France`s Minister of State for Youth and Engagement.

During his visit to Paris, Minister Prodromou will meet with the Rector of the Academy of Paris, Christophe Kerrero and Director of the Hellenic Foundation in Paris, Maria Gravaris-Barbas.

On Wednesday evening the Minister will address the French Cypriot Community.

By gavriella
