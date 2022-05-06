Education Minister presents Cyprus’s activities in sector of education to EU Commissioner

Within the framework of the Democracy Forum, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou presented to Mariya Gabriel, EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth the Ministry’s plan for the reception of students who are migrants, and particularly students from Ukraine.

According to a relevant announcement, the priorities raised on the basis of the next Strategic Framework for European Cooperation in the Sector of Education were discussed, as well as the policies implemented on the basis of the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Prodromou also presented the actions taken for reform and modernization of the educational system in Cyprus, speaking about the education’s digital transformation, the establishment of “Green Schools” and the content of Education on the Environment.