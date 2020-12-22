Education Minister on exams, distance learning

In case the country’s epidemiological image does not permit to have the exams of the first four months, as these have been scheduled in January (14-27), then the students of the A’ and B’ classes of Lyceums and Technical Schools will have to be tested on the whole material at the end of the school year.

This is what Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said regarding the issue of exams and the positions of students, teachers and parents favoring their postponement.

The Minister said this is what is provided by the Regulations but wondered whether it would be favorable for the students to be examined on the whole material at the end of the year.

He noted that so far the school year is satisfactory.

Speaking to the CNA, Prodromou added that the Ministry is taking into consideration the special conditions this year and any difficulties will be eased.

Regarding distance learning, the Minister said that lessons in approximately 50 Lyceums and Technical Schools proceed normally, even though there were some technical problems in some cases.