News Local Education Committee approves distance learning for educational centers

Education Committee approves distance learning for educational centers

The House Education Committee today discussed draft laws regarding distance learning by private schools and afternoon educational centers. President of the Committee Kyrakos Hadjigiannis said that there was unanimity and after some changes were adopted the final document, which will be submitted to the House Plenum was formed.

This means that private schools and afternoon educational centers will be able to offer this service. Hadjigiannis added that the situation with COVID-19 is serious and this is a tool that students may use when needed.

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
