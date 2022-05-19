Editorial Photography Masterclass in Nicosia on May 21-22

The masterclass can be followed by professionals or enthusiasts who are interested in Constantinos Mouchtaris’ insights and views as far as photographing a model is concerned.

Participants will spend four and a half hours in the inspiring environment of a professional studio and experience a unique photoshoot with the assistance of a master -revealing all my secrets- and two professional models.

They will be able to take part in process of creating their own masterpiece.

INDICATIVE AGENDA:

– 10:00: Doors Open- Attendance. Meet and Greet, acquaintance with the models, coffee and light breakfast! Groups formation. There will be a total of two groups of 4 to 5 persons strictly.

– 10:30: Theory.

– 11:00: Practice photoshoot for participants under the supervision of the master. The

the master will show the participants how to work with a model, her body, and emotions.

– 11:45: Break, change of sets Q&A

– 12:00 : Practice photoshoot for participants under the supervision of the master. The

master will show the participants how to work with a model, her body, and emotions

– 12:45: Break, change of sets and pictures critique to the ones that want.

– 13:00: Practice photoshoot for participants under the supervision of the master. The master will show the participants how to work with a model, her body, and emotions.

– 13:45: Break, change of sets Q&A

– 14:00: Practice photoshoot for participants under the supervisionof the master. The

the master will show the participants how to work with a model, her body, and emotions

– 14:45: Break, change of sets and pictures critique to the ones that want.

– 15:10: Practice photoshoot for participants under the supervision of the master. The

the master will show the participants how to work with two models, Their bodies, and emotions

-16:00 END

For further details and bookings please call +357 97879296.

When Saturday, May 21 – Sunday, May 22 from 10 am till 6 pm

Where Katsoni 29, 1082 Nicosia Office 301, 3rd Floor

Location

Info +357 9787 9296

FB Page

Event by Spectrum Studio