EUEducationEditorial Photography Masterclass in Nicosia on May 21-22

Editorial Photography Masterclass in Nicosia on May 21-22

277773664 7474975822527636 6882657879325175668 N
277773664 7474975822527636 6882657879325175668 N

The masterclass can be followed by professionals or enthusiasts who are interested in Constantinos Mouchtaris’ insights and views as far as photographing a model is concerned.
Participants will spend four and a half hours in the inspiring environment of a professional studio and experience a unique photoshoot with the assistance of a master -revealing all my secrets- and two professional models.

They will be able to take part in process of creating their own masterpiece.
INDICATIVE AGENDA:

– 10:00: Doors Open- Attendance. Meet and Greet, acquaintance with the models, coffee and light breakfast! Groups formation. There will be a total of two groups of 4 to 5 persons strictly.
– 10:30: Theory.
– 11:00: Practice photoshoot for participants under the supervision of the master. The
the master will show the participants how to work with a model, her body, and emotions.
– 11:45: Break, change of sets Q&A
– 12:00 : Practice photoshoot for participants under the supervision of the master. The
master will show the participants how to work with a model, her body, and emotions
– 12:45: Break, change of sets and pictures critique to the ones that want.
– 13:00: Practice photoshoot for participants under the supervision of the master. The master will show the participants how to work with a model, her body, and emotions.
– 13:45: Break, change of sets Q&A
– 14:00: Practice photoshoot for participants under the supervisionof the master. The
the master will show the participants how to work with a model, her body, and emotions
– 14:45: Break, change of sets and pictures critique to the ones that want.
– 15:10: Practice photoshoot for participants under the supervision of the master. The
the master will show the participants how to work with two models, Their bodies, and emotions
-16:00 END

For further details and bookings please call +357 97879296.

When Saturday, May 21 – Sunday, May 22 from 10 am till 6 pm
Where Katsoni 29, 1082 Nicosia Office 301, 3rd Floor
Location
Info +357 9787 9296

FB Page

Event by Spectrum Studio

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleCautious optimism over ailing Labour Minister’s stable yet critical condition
Next articleCello & Piano Recital: Alexander Chauhian & Alessio Bax at the Shoe Factory on May 24

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros