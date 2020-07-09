Eat & Drink Larnaca Edem’s Yard

Edem’s Yard

Behind the always noisy street of Ermou and Finikoudes there is an oasis of calm, a hidden spot for relaxation that magically takes you to another dimension. You will come at Edem’s Yard in the morning to try a rich breakfast, as the brunch has a special place on its menu. Its most characteristic and popular dish is the Sweet Bacon: pancakes with buttermilk and caramelized bacon in carob honey, but also the French brioche with cinnamon and nutmeg. In addition, the menu includes a wide variety of salads and sandwiches as well as delicious warm dishes.

Karaoli 8, Larnaca, 99847781, Tuesday to Sunday 09:00-18:00.

By Katerina Panayi
