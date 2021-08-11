EDEK Financial Secretary resigns

George Kouttoukis, Financial Secretary of EDEK submitted his resignation to the party’s president, saying that an organized group from within the party is spreading misleading comments against him, aiming to serve personal interests and in an effort to undermine EDEK.

He noted that despite all these he had remained at his position until the Investigative Committee had completed its work. Now with his conscience clear, as he pointed out, he decided to resign from his position.

He also said that he had worked hard so that the party from a position of financial problems does not currently have any pending issue but on the contrary receives income.

Finally he added that he would proceed with judicial procedures against the above group.