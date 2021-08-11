NewsLocalEDEK Financial Secretary resigns

EDEK Financial Secretary resigns

George Kouttoukis, Financial Secretary of EDEK submitted his resignation to the party’s president, saying that an organized group from within the party is spreading misleading comments against him, aiming to serve personal interests and in an effort to undermine EDEK.

He noted that despite all these he had remained at his position until the Investigative Committee had completed its work. Now with his conscience clear, as he pointed out, he decided to resign from his position.

He also said that he had worked hard so that the party from a position of financial problems does not currently have any pending issue but on the contrary receives income.

Finally he added that he would proceed with judicial procedures against the above group.

By gavriella
Previous article89% of patients at COVID Reference Hospital not vaccinated
Next articleComplaint about inappropriate behavior by ambulance staff

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros