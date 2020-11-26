Insider Economy Economic sentiment records slight drop in November

Economic sentiment records slight drop in November

Economic sentiment in Cyprus deteriorated slightly in November, a business survey by the Economics Research Centre of the University of Cyprus, published on Thursday, shows. A drop which is attributed to a deterioration in the construction sector confidence as well as consumer confidence.

According to the survey in November 2020, economic sentiment in Cyprus deteriorated slightly as the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI-CypERC) decreased by 0.5 points compared with October 2020.

“The decrease in the ESICypERC resulted from the weakening of business confidence in construction and the worsening of consumer confidence,” the Economics Research Centre says.

On the other hand, a marginal increase in the Services Confidence Indicator “was driven by firms’ more favourable views on their past business situation and upward revisions in demand expectations.”

The Retail Trade Confidence Indicator remained unchanged compared with October; firms’ assessments of past sales and current stock levels, as well as sales expectations stayed broadly stable.

“The decrease in the Construction Confidence Indicator was driven by a deterioration in firms’ assessments of the levels of order books and downward revisions in employment expectations,” the business survey reads.

The Industry Confidence Indicator increased marginally “due to more favourable assessments of the current levels of finished goods stocks and upward revisions in production expectations.”

“The Consumer Confidence Indicator fell to its lowest level since April,” it says.

In November, it adds, consumers assessed their recent financial conditions more negatively; also, consumers revised their expectations about their future financial conditions and the future economic conditions in Cyprus downwards.

Their intentions to make major purchases weakened marginally, it notes.
(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus registers unemployment of 8.2% in Q3 2020, CyStat says
Next article‘Smart and green’ cities in Cyprus soon, Chief Scientist tells CNA

Top Stories

Local

220 new cases through PCR tests, one death announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of a man aged 84, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The...
Read more
Local

Labor Minister: Support schemes averted drastic rise in unemployment

gavriella -
The package launched by the government to support employees and businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic has averted a drastic rise in unemployment, Minister of...
Read more
Local

Law for protection of welfare of animals voted

gavriella -
The Ministry of Agriculture hailed the voting of the bill to protect the welfare of animals by the plenary session of Parliament this afternoon. According...
Read more
World

EU fines Teva, Cephalon 60.5 mln euros for delaying cheaper drug

gavriella -
The European Commission on Thursday (November 26) fined pharmaceutical company Teva and its now subsidiary Cephalon 60.5 million euros for agreeing to delay a...
Read more
Local

‘Smart and green’ cities in Cyprus soon, Chief Scientist tells CNA

gavriella -
Can research and innovation provide solutions to better serve the citizen and reduce pollution in cities? The answer is that in practice this does...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Cyprus registers unemployment of 8.2% in Q3 2020, CyStat says

gavriella -
Unemployment in the third quarter of this year reached 8.2% compared to 6.7% in the third quarter of the previous year, data released by...
Read more
Economy

Economic sentiment in Cyprus deteriorates slightly in November

Annie Charalambous -
Economic sentiment in Cyprus deteriorated slightly in November compared with last month, according to a business survey by the Economics Research Centre of the...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus’ drilling programme to resume in the second half of 2021

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus' hydrocarbon exploration programme will resume in the second half of 2021, Minister of Energy Natasa Pilides has said, before admitting that the coronavirus...
Read more
Economy

2021 state budget not affected by COVID-19 developments in Cyprus

gavriella -
Developments in Cyprus with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic do not affect the state budget, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides told the Cyprus News Agency...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros