Ecologists want former State Fairs Authority grounds in Nicosia to be turned into park

Ecologists have again demanded that the vast, deserted former Cyprus State Fairs Authority grounds in Nicosia be turned into a state park and an oasis within the capital.

But the government seems to have other plans in mind, Philenews reported on Thursday.

The specific land space is considered to be prime location and authorities are envisaging the establishment of an innovation, technology and research center there.

The proposed project, for which a study has been carried out, will include a hotel, a few dozen houses, a restaurant and a cafeteria.

The island’s Green party has said in a statement: “The government offers state land to the interested investor who will build luxury apartments, office and showroom premises, cafes, restaurants, etc.

“The highest building will be 4 to 4.5 floors high when right now only up to eight floors are permitted.”

The mayor of Engomi Municipality under whose jurisdiction of the State Fairs fall argued that 40% of the area will be converted into a green space if the proposed project gets the green light.