Ecologists to stage protest for Akamas on Saturday

The leadership and a delegation of the Ecologist Movement will stage a protest on the future of Akamas “Save Akamas – Save Cyprus” that will take place tomorrow at Eleftheria Square in Nicosia at 15.00.

According to an announcement of the Ecologists, the future of Akamas appears to be bleak due to the new forms of gradual destruction of the peninsula’s environment, adding that the fires and the illegal intervention in areas of Natura 2000 are altering the region’s natural environment.

The announcement concludes by noting that it is the duty of everyone to protect the area of Akamas.

